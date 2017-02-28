Video captures small plane plunging into 2 homes; several killed

Southern California homes and sparked a major fire Monday, authorities said.

Riverside, California fire chief Michael Moore told reporters late Monday that earlier word that four people had died was incorrect.

There were five people on the plane, Moore said, and they were the ones killed or injured.

Security cameras caught the plane plunging from the sky and erupting into a fireball when it hit the homes.

The two injured – women in their late thirties or early forties — were taken to a hospital. They were ejected from the plane into one of the houses, Moore said.

It appears the pilot was one of the deceased, Moore said.

No one on the ground was injured, he said, adding that residents of at least one of the houses were away at a family event and it appeared no one was home in the other one, either.

The two homes that were hit directly were destroyed, and there was minor damage to some neighboring houses, Moore said.

A secondary search will be conducted in the morning, Moore said.

The aircraft had just taken off from Riverside Municipal Airport, at 4:40 p.m., when it crashed, Moore said.

The plane was a Cessna 310, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor confirmed to CBS Los Angeles.

[embedded content]

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board were on scene to begin the probe of the cause of the crash, the station says.

The plane was broken into hundreds of pieces, its propeller sitting on the roof of a nearby home, and the fire burning with jet fuel was still ablaze several hours after the crash. Firefighters found plane pieces about a half-mile away.

“I saw somebody crawling out of the house, on the ground, on fire,” neighbor Traci Zamora told CBA L.A., “and I started screaming, ‘Put her out, put her out.”’

Neighbor Ernesto Torres heard the explosion and ran with other Good Samaritans to the site to help.

“We ran up to the house, it was on fire,” Torres said to CBS L.A. “There was a lady, she was on fire. We helped pull her out of the flame.”

H.L. Reyes, who lives about a quarter-mile from the crash site, told The Associated Press she felt the ground shake and saw plumes of black smoke.

“I thought it was a possible earthquake, and we heard all the birds just suddenly react outside, too,” Reyes said. “This was just like a nightmare coming true.”

Authorities had said previously that those on the plane were members of a family returning to San Jose from a weekend cheerleading competition at Disneyland.

“It’s horrible,” Moore said earlier, especially given that they had gone to a cheer competition and it was “supposed to be a happy time.”

Moore didn’t give the name of the cheerleading competition, but the Jr. USA Nationals for girls age 15 and under was held at Disney California Adventure Park over the weekend.