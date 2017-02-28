Weather Update: Tuesday Morning, February 28, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Rain & Some Possibly Strong Storms, Especially Tomorrow!

Expect mostly cloudy & dry weather through the early morning. Some fog will be possible this morning with lows in the upper 40’s to around 50.

More scattered showers and storms will move back in later Tuesday morning, most likely from Chattanooga and to the North with highs in the mid & upper 60’s. A break in the rain for Tuesday night, but very mild with lows only 60-62.

Tomorrow: More showers and thunderstorms expected for Wednesday, most likely for the afternoon, with highs in the low 70’s along with a breezy South to Southwest wind around 20 miles per hour. Some of these storms could be strong to severe as they push form West to East. After the cold front passes, drier and cooler weather returns later tomorrow night with lows back in the upper 30’s to around 40.

More sunshine, breezy, and cooler weather for both Thursday and Friday with highs staying in the 50’s. A light freeze will be possible again by Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend is looking dry with a gradual warming trend.

Have a safe Fat Tuesday morning!