Whitfield County arrests Tennessee suspect in burned body case

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Investigators in Whitfield County Georgia have charged a Tennessee man in the burned body case.

A 13 year old boy found the partially burned body of Luis Antonio Lopez off Ellis road in January.

Lopez was from the Nashville area.

Now detectives have charged 23 year old Roberto Viera Aybar of Antioch with his murder.

They believe he shot Lopez in Tennessee then dumped the body near an I 75 exit across the Georgia line.

The Dalton Daily Citizen reports that the victim was arrested with 11 people last summer in a DEA marijuana growing network headed by Cuban nationals.

New info coming in that two people have been arrested in connection with the case… One here, one in Tennessee… https://t.co/3HuJipdv26 — Chris Whitfield (@cwhitfi7) February 28, 2017



Luis Antonio Lopez