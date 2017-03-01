Baltimore cops arrested on robbery, racketeering charges

BALTIMORE — Federal prosecutors say seven Baltimore police officers have been arrested on charges of racketeering, including allegedly robbing people, filing false affidavits and making fake claims for overtime.

A news release Wednesday morning from the U.S. attorney’s office says one officer also is charged with drug distribution. Police spokesman T.J. Smith says the officers are suspended without pay.

The U.S. attorney, the FBI, the DEA and Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis plan to discuss the charges at a late-morning news conference.

