Carnival celebrations around the world

Revelers covered with talcum powder wait for promotional goodies during the street carnival “Los Indianos” in Santa Cruz de la Palma, on the Spanish Canary island of La Palma, on Feb. 27, 2017.

The event began on Feb. 1 and finishes on March 5 with orchestras playing Caribbean and Brazilian rhythms throughout the festivities that range from elections for the Carnival Queen, the Junior Queen and the Senior Queen, to children and adult murgas (satirical street bands), comparsas (dance groups) and street performances.

Click through to see more scenes of people celebrating across the world — from Haiti to Germany, Italy and Spain.