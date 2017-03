DALTON (WDEF) Schools in Dalton City, Whitfield County and Murray County will all dismiss early today around noon because of the coming storms.

Here is the schedule for closings.

11:30

Murray pre-K

Pleasant Valley Innovative School

student drivers

Whitfield elementary schools

Noon

Dalton Middles school

12:30

Whitfield Middle

Whitfield High

1:00

Dalton elementary schools

Dalton high schools

All afternoon and evening activities cancelled