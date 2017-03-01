David Crockett discusses mayoral campaign

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – David Crockett held a news conference today, March 1, to discuss the mayoral campaign as it’s starting to come to a close.

The mayoral candidate disclosed his financial information and expressed why he believes he is the best candidate for the job. He says Mayor Andy Berke may be better at fundraising, but he says he has the vision for the job.

“I bring this up now because this is a contest of performance and vision for the future, not personal political fundraising. The voters will choose between vision and performance versus politics. I think we have the edge and I think we are gone win this thing.” said David Crockett.

The election is March 7th.

