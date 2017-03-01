Early look at storm front passing through Middle Tennessee

(Photo from Harper River west of Nashville)

(WDEF) We’re scouring social media this morning for a look at the dangerous storm front as it passes through Middle Tennessee towards us.

Here is video shot by a driver this morning in Dickson, Tennessee.

Ethan Nielsen

@vanofthedamned

Little stormy this morning #tornadowarning

And this is hail this morning in Franklin, Tennessee

Lima Dubrulle O’Malley

@justlima

Well this is certainly the mess you like to start your Wednesday morning off to. 😳😐#tennesseetornadoseason #hail #tornadosiren #springiscoming #franklintn

The weather sirens went off this morning in Nashville as the front passed through

Heavy rain had hit Murfreesboro by 8:30 AM