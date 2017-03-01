Gun battle after Taliban suicide bomber hits police

KABUL, Afghanistan — A pair of suicide bombings, both claimed by the Taliban, struck the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, an Afghan official said.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that one bomber targeted the gates of a police station in western Kabul as part of a coordinated attack and that a gun battle between police and an unknown number of armed attackers was ongoing.

Mohibullah Zeer, a Public Health Ministry official, said that one person was killed and at least 37 wounded.

“We were in the dining room, eating lunch when a loud explosion happened. I couldn’t see anything for a while,” said Manizha, a policewoman, who only identified herself by her first name. She said she managed to escape the compound but wasn’t sure how many gunmen were attacking.

Thick smoke lingered above the police compound, and several rounds of small arms fire as well as other explosions were heard, according the Mohammad Naser, a shopkeeper near the station. Dozens of windows were shattered in nearby houses and shops, he added.

“Right now, police forces have started a clearing up operation inside the police compound,” Danish said.

Meanwhile a second suicide bomber on foot carried out another attack in eastern Kabul, targeting an office belonging to the national intelligence service.

Danish said two people were wounded in that attack.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for both attacks.

