Why did Hamilton County Schools Transportation Director leave?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The head of Hamilton County’s transportation department is leaving the job.

Coulter is listed as a defendant in several lawsuits over the Woodmore bus crash.

He wouldn’t comment on the change today on advice of his lawyer.

But the school system sent us this explanation of the job change.

“Current Transportation Supervisor Ben Coulter has been splitting his time between Information Technology (IT) and Transportation, since that was how the position was set up when he applied and interviewed for it.

A full-time job recently opened in IT.

Mr. Coulter applied, interviewed, and was chosen for the position.

HCDE is now in the process of hiring a full-time Transportation Supervisor due to several factors, including the need for additional transportation personnel because of the addition of 20 new owner operators.

We thank Mr. Coulter for his time at the helm of Transportation and are thrilled we can use his expertise in IT full-time.”