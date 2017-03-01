Haslam transportation bill gets another swing in House panel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – After stalling at the starting line last week, Republican Gov. Bill Haslam’s transportation plan is scheduled to get another chance on Wednesday.

The House Transportation Subcommittee is scheduled to take up Haslam bill that would include the state’s first gas tax hike since 1989, but would also cut a series of other taxes in an effort to be revenue neutral while also raising money for nearly 1,000 road and bridge projects.

A rival proposal by Republican Rep. David Hawk of Greeneville would instead dedicate a small percentage of the state’s sales tax collections to the transportation fund.

Hawk’s plan appears to have support among many House Republicans, but their Senate counterparts appear unwilling to change the state’s traditional way of paying for roads at the fuel pump.

