Marion Co Edges Van Buren 50-47 to Win Region Title

Jasper, TN-(WDEF) It’s never easy beating the same team four times in one season, but the Marion Co girls basketball team pulled it off

on Wednesday night against Van Buren. The Lady Warriors edged Van Buren 50-47 to win the Region 3-A tournament title.

Marion County led just 18-17 at halftime.

Van Buren’s Tilly Dodson hit a shot as the third quarter expired to tie the game at 36 going to the fourth period.

Marion County got the lead to five a couple of times in the final period including a three-pointer from Breanna Vinson with roughly 3:30 to go to make it 48-43.

Van Buren had a chance to win it.

They had the ball down 48-47 with seven seconds left.

Van Buren got the ball inside to Kinzie Johnson, but she couldn’t connect underneath the basket.

Amy Webb then added two free throws for Marion County to provide the final margin of victory.