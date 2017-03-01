Mocs Center Justin Tuoyo Named SoCon Defensive Player of the Year For Third Straight Season

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—The Southern Conference announced their 2017 men’s basketball postseason awards Wednesday morning. One very familiar name continued its perch atop the player of the year mention.

Mocs senior Justin Tuoyo is the SoCon Defensive Player of the Year for a third straight year according to the league’s coaches. Tuoyo, who led the conference in blocks while ranking sixth nationally at 2.9 per game, has been one of the all-time best at his craft.

Tuoyo set the school record in just 45 games after coming to Gig City as a sophomore transfer from VCU. His 268 career blocks is fourth-most in SoCon history, one behind George Singleton (1981-84) of Furman with 269.

He has 87 this year which is 17 behind his school-record 104 in 2014-15. Tuoyo has as many or more swats that 135 NCAA DI teams on the season. He’s the only player in league history to claim the award in multiple seasons and is the fourth Moc in a row following Z. Mason in 2014.

The league’s major awards went to Tuoyo, Niko Medved (Furman, Coach of the Year), Devin Sibley (Furman, Player of the Year) and Preston Parks (The Citadel, Freshman of the Year).

Tuoyo also had a place on the all-league squads along with teammate Tre’ McLean. The big man from Fayetteville, Ga., is first team All-SoCon per the coaches and second team via the media. McLean is third team by both parties.

2017 Men’s Basketball Awards – Coaches

All-Conference First Team

Justin Tuoyo, Chattanooga

T.J. Cromer, ETSU

Devin Sibley, Furman

Eric Garcia, Wofford

Fletcher Magee, Wofford

All-Conference Second Team

Kris Acox, Furman

Ria’n Holland, Mercer

Francis Alonso, UNCG

Diante Baldwin, UNCG

QJ Peterson, VMI

All-Conference Third Team

Tre’ McLean, Chattanooga

Desonta Bradford, ETSU

R.J. White, UNCG

Demetrius Denzel-Dyson, Samford

Wyatt Walker, Samford

All-Freshman Team

Preston Parks, The Citadel

Jordan Lyons, Furman

James Dickey, UNCG

Josh Sharkey, Samford

Nathan Hoover, Wofford

Player of the Year

Devin Sibley, Jr., G, Furman

Defensive Player of the Year

Justin Tuoyo, Sr., F, Chattanooga

Freshman of the Year

Preston Parks, G, The Citadel

Coach of the Year

Niko Medved, Furman

2017 Men’s Basketball Awards – Media

All-Conference First Team

T.J. Cromer, ETSU

Devin Sibley, Furman

QJ Peterson, VMI

Eric Garcia, Wofford

Fletcher Magee, Wofford

All-Conference Second Team

Justin Tuoyo, Chattanooga

Kris Acox, Furman

Ria’n Holland, Mercer

Francis Alonso, UNCG

Diante Baldwin, UNCG

All-Conference Third Team

Tre’ McLean, Chattanooga

Preston Parks, The Citadel

R.J. White, UNCG

Demetrius Denzel-Dyson, Samford

Wyatt Walker, Samford

All-Freshman Team

Preston Parks, The Citadel

Josh Sharkey, Samford

James Dickey, UNCG

Nathan Hoover, Wofford

Kaelon Harris, The Citadel

Triston Chambers, Samford

*due to a tie in the voting the All-Freshman team consists of six members

Malcolm U. Pitt Player of the Year

Devin Sibley, Jr., G, Furman

Freshman of the Year

Preston Parks, G, The Citadel

Anton Foy Coach of the Year

Niko Medved, Furman