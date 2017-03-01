Mocs Coach Matt McCall Addresses Media Over Tre’ McLean Suspension and Greg Pryor Injury

Chattanooga-(WDEF) It’s officially March Madness for the Chattanooga basketball team, although it feels more like Mocs Madness with rumored fights in the locker room and crazy injuries.

Leading scorer Tre’ McLean was suspended indefinitely over the weekend following an outburst after halftime against Mercer.

Starting point guard Greg Pryor injured his hand in frustration after the Mercer loss, and he did not play on Monday night against the Citadel.

Head coach Matt McCall met with the media Wednesday to tamper a perceived turmoil with a team that has lost four straight games.

Said McCall:”The frustrating part for me is when things transpire in the locker room, and it leaves the locker room. See the locker room is a sacred place. And a lot of times what leaves the locker room isn’t always necessarily a hundred percent factual. Because some of that stuff got outside the locker room, I think our players were hurt at times. But they see it, and you can get distracted by it. We can’t go to Asheville distracted.”

Reporter:”Will Tre’ make the trip to Asheville or is that still to be determined?”

Said McCall:”It’s to be determined. Again the plan for him has been laid out on exactly what he needs to do. That’s between me and him and our team. At times in athletics, our emotions can get the best of us. That’s what happens in athletics. Our emotions can get the best of us, and at times it can happen to Tre’. Greg Pryor put his heart and soul into this program for four years. And he just took his frustration out with one swing. Not on anyone’s face. Not because anyone did anthing in the locker room. Just because he was frustrated, and he was frustrated with himself. But he should never be looked at in a negative way at all. I think one of our biggest issues as a team has been our sensitivity just to coaching at times maybe, but just even to each other when things don’t go well, how do we respond. Throughout the course of the season maybe it didn’t go the way we all thought it should go, but I can tell you one thing, I’ve learned more this year as a coach than I did last year as a coach. And moving forward, I know I will be a better coach for it.”

McCall stressed there were no fights, and he says Pryor will see the doctor to determine if there might be an outside chance he can return Saturday for the SoCon tournament. Chattanooga opens against Wofford on Saturday at 2:30pm in Asheville, North Carolina.