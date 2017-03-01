Police make arrest in high school nude video scandal

CONCORD, Calif. — A 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after allegedly taking a nude recording of a Northern California high school administrator at a fitness center and uploading it to social media last month, CBS San Francisco station KPIX-TV reports.

The victim, Clayton Valley Charter High School Executive Director David Linzey, was in the locker room at the fitness center in unincorporated Walnut Creek on Feb. 20 when he was secretly recorded with a cellphone. The video was uploaded to Snapchat, school spokesman Mike McCey said.

McCey said the incident was reported to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 21 after it was discovered that several students had distributed still photos from the video to others on the campus of the Concord school.

The teen that allegedly recorded the video, who is not being identified at this time, was arrested and cited Tuesday on suspicion of invasion of privacy before being released to his parents.

A statement from the district said, “CVCHS takes disciplinary issues seriously and we never comment publicly on any specific matter related to our students. We would encourage the media to respect the privacy of our students and to recognize that discipline is always confidential.”

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the incident.