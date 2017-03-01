Posters spark sexism complaints at military base in Virginia

HAMPTON, Va. — Officials have removed posters at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia after the National Organization for Women and the Military Religious Freedom Foundation complained that they were sexist.

Media outlets report that the foundation first asked for the removal of the posters, which contained language taken from a 1955 Air Force manual. The Air Force denied the initial request.

On Feb. 9, NOW joined the effort. Both organizations argued the language on the posters favored airmen of religious faith over those who don’t practice religion, and were deemed sexist.

One poster read, in part, “Men cannot live without faith except for in brief moments of anarchy or despair.”

Air Combat Command spokeswoman Maj. Malinda Singleton says officials reviewed the posters, and “concluded the gendered language used in the display interfered with intended messages about personal integrity.”

