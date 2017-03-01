Rihanna accepts Harvard philanthropy award

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University thinks Rihanna shines bright like a diamond when it comes to philanthropy.

The Grammy Award-winning singer was honored Tuesday as Harvard’s 2017 Humanitarian of the Year.

“So I made it to Harvard,” Rihanna said as she accepted the honor. “Never thought I’d be able to say that in my life, but it feels good.” She recalled first becoming inspired to help others by way of commercials she’d watch during her childhood imploring viewers to help sponsor starving children in Africa.

The university says it chose Rihanna for her involvement in a number of charitable causes. She built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer in her home nation of Barbados.

Rihanna also supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, providing children with access to education in developing countries.

She also created the Clara Lionel Foundation scholarship program for students from the Caribbean who attend college in the U.S.

Watch Rihanna’s acceptance speech here:

[embedded content]