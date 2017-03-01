Teen flies through the air in a pickup trying to escape deputies

KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (WDEF) A teenager is headed back to jail after a high flying stunt in Lousiana.

It began when a deputy pulled over a driver for speeding.

The driver got out to talk to the officer.

That’s when his passenger hopped over and hit the gas.

A chase of the pickup truck hit speeds of 115 miles an hour.

Eventually, the pickup hit some spike strips put down by deputies.

The new driver lost control and shot into the air, landing on a car in a restaurant parking lot.

Amazingly, a woman in that car climbed out of the passenger side door, unhurt.

It turns out the 18 year old runaway driver was actually an escapee from a work release program.

He was in jail for stealing a vehicle, and officers believe he stole another one to get away.