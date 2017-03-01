Tennessee Loses to the Worst Team in the SEC in LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Brandon Sampson scored 24 points and Jalyn Patterson added 22 as LSU ended its school-record 15-game losing streak with a 92-82 victory against Tennessee in a Southeastern Conference game Wednesday.

Sampson matched his career high when he scored 16 points in the second half when the Tigers (10-19, 2-15) outscored the Vols 50-36. Patterson’s 22 points were his career-high. He scored 12 points in the second half.

LSU used an 11-0 run early in the second half to take control of the game. Sampson scored five points and Aaron Epps contributed four points during the stretch. A basket by Epps put the Tigers in front 60-51 with 14:28 remaining in the game.

Epps and Duop Reath each scored ten points for LSU, which won its first conference home game of the season. The Tigers made 50 percent of their field goal attempts, including 47 percent on 3-pointers.

Grant Williams and Shembari Phillips each had 16 points for Tennessee (15-15, 7-10). Lamonte Turner scored 14 points. The Vols made only nine field goals in the second half.

