The Latest: Predators get Parenteau from Devils

Detroit Red Wings’ goalie Petr Mrazek, of the Czech Republic, is illuminated by a spotlight as he skates to his net after the singing of the national anthems before the team’s NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Latest on the NHL trade deadline (all times Eastern):

4:20 p.m.

Nashville has made one final move at the trade deadline, trying to tweak a team that has piled up the NHL’s third-most points since Jan. 1.

The Predators have added forward P.A. Parenteau from the New Jersey Devils for the price of a sixth-round pick.

Nashville adds an experienced forward in Parenteau, who is 33. He has played 483 career NHL games with Chicago, the Rangers, the Islanders, Colorado, Montreal, Toronto and New Jersey. He has 295 career points and 27 in 59 games with New Jersey this season.

The 6-foot, 200-pound winger also has six power-play points this season along with two game-winning goals.

The Predators have moved into third in the Central Division going 6-3-1 over their last 10 games, and only Washington (44) and Minnesota (38) have more points than Nashville (35) since the start of this year.

It’s the second prominent deal of the day for the Devils who also swapped defensemen with Columbus, sending Kyle Quincey to the Blue Jackets for Dalton Prout.

This latest move gives New Jersey 11 picks in the draft with seven of those in the first four rounds.

___

3:55 p.m.

Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan is staying in the desert.

Doan had previously said he wanted to finish his career with the only organization he’s played for, but earlier this season he would be open to being traded to a Stanley Cup-contending team.

The Coyotes were unable to find a suitable deal, so Doan will stay with the franchise he joined in Winnipeg back in 1995. The 40-year-old center has five goals and 15 assists for the rebuilding Coyotes this season.

Arizona also held onto right wing Radim Vrbata, who has 15 goals and 32 assists this season in his third stint with the Coyotes.

___

3:40 p.m.

It was a quiet trade deadline for the last-place Carolina Hurricanes.

They didn’t make any deals Wednesday after previously trading two pending free agents for draft picks — defenseman Ron Hainsey to Pittsburgh, forward Viktor Stalberg to Ottawa.

General manager Ron Francis says there were “some smaller, kicking-tire things but they didn’t make sense” for his team.

The Hurricanes have stockpiled picks under Francis, who in nearly three full years as GM has executed 16 trades involving NHL-level players. Ten yielded at least one draft selection.

The Hurricanes have 11 picks in this year’s draft, seven in the first three rounds.

Since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006, Carolina’s lone postseason appearance came in 2009. Its drought seems likely to reach eight years this season. The Hurricanes’ 59 points are the fewest in the Eastern Conference.

___

3:35 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have bolstered their injury-ravaged defense at the trade deadline, acquiring Mark Streit and Frankie Corrado in separate deals.

Pittsburgh sent forwards Eric Fehr and Steve Oleksy and a draft pick to Toronto in exchange for Corrado.

The Penguins also brought in Streit from Tampa Bay shortly after the Lightning acquired the veteran from Philadelphia. Pittsburgh will send a fourth-round pick to the Lightning.

The defending Stanley Cup champions are hurting at the blue line, with Trevor Daley and Olli Maatta dealing with injuries. Pittsburgh traded for defenseman Ron Hainsey last week.

___

3:30 p.m.

Dallas has acquired defenseman Dillon Heatherington from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for left wing Lauri Korpikoski.

The 21-year-old Heatherington has a goal and five assists in 38 AHL games this season.

The 30-year-old Korpikoski has eight goals and 12 assists in 60 games this season for the Stars, who are currently not in the mix for the playoffs.

___

1:55 p.m.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils have exchanged defensemen just before the trade deadline.

Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen says the team traded Dalton Prout to the Devils for Kyle Quincey.

The 31-year-old Quincey brings experience to the contending Blue Jackets. He has 34 goals and 118 assists and has averaged over 20 minutes on the ice in 548 career games with the Devils, Detroit Red Wings, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. He’s played in 54 Stanley Cup playoff games.

Quincey has four goals and eight assists in 53 games this season for the Devils.

The 26-year-old Prout has struggled to crack the lineup for the Blue Jackets, playing in only five games. He has six goals and 27 assists in 224 career games with Columbus.

___

1:40 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman Mark Streit from the Philadelphia Flyers for center Valtteri Filppula and two draft picks.

Philadelphia receives a 2017 fourth-round pick and conditional seventh-round pick in the trade. The teams announced the deal Wednesday afternoon shortly before the trade deadline.

The 39-year-old Streit is a pending unrestricted free agent who has five goals and 16 assists in 49 games this season.

The 32-year-old Filppula has seven goals and 27 assists this season. He’s signed through next season at a salary-cap hit of $5 million.

The deal clears more cap space for the Lightning, who already traded goaltender Ben Bishop and pending free agent center Brian Boyle. In Filppula, the Flyers add depth down the middle

___

1:35 p.m.

The Colorado Avalanche picked up forward Sven Andrighetto from Montreal in exchange for forward Andreas Martinsen.

Andrighetto had two goals and six assists in 27 games for the Canadiens this season. The 23-year-old Swiss player was a sixth-round pick by Montreal in 2013.

By joining Colorado, Andrighetto goes from a team that was in playoff contention to one that’s residing in last place.

Martinsen had three goals in 55 games for Colorado this season.

___

2:20 p.m.

The Vegas Golden Knights are open for business.

Owner Bill Foley’s final installment of his $500 million expansion fee has cleared, and the NHL has told its other 30 teams that the Golden Knights are able to complete transactions before they begin play next season.

General manager George McPhee can immediately begin making trades for draft picks and unsigned prospects and sign free agents whose college or European league seasons are over.

___

2:15 p.m.

Ken Holland spent a lot of time on the phone in recent days and it paid off.

The veteran general manager of the rebuilding Detroit Red Wings acquired a third-round pick and seldom-used defenseman Dylan McIlrath from Florida for forward Thomas Vanek a few hours before the trade deadline.

Detroit also acquired a 2018 second-round pick and 2017 third-round selection from the New York Rangers for defenseman Brendan Smith, a third-round pick from Chicago for forward Tomas Jurco and a sixth-round slot in 2018 from Montreal for forward Steve Ott.

Holland was in selling mode for the first time since becoming the franchise’s GM in 1997. He has helped them win four Stanley Cups and extend a postseason streak to 25 years.

The remarkable run will likely end this year for the last-place team in the Atlantic Division. Detroit has 11 picks in this year’s draft as it retools a team heading into a new arena next season.

___

1:35 p.m.

Dean Lombardi wants to party like it’s 2012. Or maybe 2014.

The Los Angeles Kings’ general manager has added veteran rental goaltender Ben Bishop and veteran rental forward Jarome Iginla to help them return to the playoffs. The 39-year-old Iginla joins the two-time Stanley Cup champions for another shot at his first title, while the 30-year-old Bishop joins Jonathan Quick in the Kings’ star-studded crease.

Los Angeles sent big forward Dwight King to the Montreal Canadiens to clear cap space for Iginla, who may play with captain Anze Kopitar.

Acquiring King was the latest move by Montreal to get bigger and tougher.

Over the past three days, the Canadiens have added King, fellow forward Steve Ott and defensemen Jordie Benn and Brandon Davidson. Montreal dealt draft picks, unhappy defenseman Greg Pateryn and small forward David Desharnais as part of its makeover.

The Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens are 4-2 since Claude Julien replaced Michel Therrien as coach.

___

1:20 p.m.

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired veteran winger Jarome Iginla from the Colorado Avalanche for a conditional 2018 fourth-round pick

The 39-year-old Iginla joins his fifth NHL team for one more run at the Stanley Cup that has eluded him. He had to waive his no-trade clause to join the Kings.

Iginla’s production has declined this season. He has eight goals and 10 assists in 61 games for the last-in-the-NHL Avalanche.

___

1:05 p.m.

The Philadelphia Flyers may sell before the deadline, but they made a couple of moves for their future by re-signing goaltender Michal Neuvirth and forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

The deals were announced as multi-year contracts. Neuvirth now has the pole position to be the Flyers’ starter next season after he and Steve Mason were each set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

___

12:35 p.m.

The Montreal Canadiens have made another move, acquiring forward Dwight King in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings.

In exchange, Montreal sent Los Angeles a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft. The Canadiens announced the deal on their Twitter account.

King provides the Canadiens a dependable checking-line forward. His addition comes after Montreal added grit by acquiring Steve Ott from Detroit a few hours earlier.

King was selected by Los Angeles in the fourth round of the 2007 draft. He has eight goals and seven assists in 63 games this season. Overall, King has 52 goals and 56 assists for 108 points in 348 career games.

___

12:20 p.m.

Amid the deadline deal drama, the Vancouver Canucks claimed Joseph Cramarossa off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks. Vancouver traded winger Jannik Hansen to the San Jose Sharks after midnight Wednesday for prospect Nikolay Goldobin and a conditional fourth-round pick.

All other players on waivers, including Stanley Cup-winning Pittsburgh Penguins forward Eric Fehr, have cleared. Fehr did not immediately get sent to the AHL and could remain on the roster.

New signings Chris DiDomenico (Ottawa), Marc-Andre Bergeron (Columbus) and Mike Weber (Minnesota) all cleared.

___

12:05 p.m.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal has confirmed to The Associated Press that the Detroit Red Wings have reached an agreement to trade veteran forward Thomas Vanek to the Florida Panthers.

In exchange, the Panthers will trade defenseman Dylan McIlgrath. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the teams had not yet announced the deal.

In Vanek, the Panthers add a high-scoring veteran forward in their bid to make a late-season playoff push. He signed a one-year deal with Detroit last summer.

— John Wawrow

___

9:55 a.m.

Don’t expect the league-leading Washington Capitals to make another big move after getting defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk from the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. The Capitals sent 13th forward Zach Sanford to St. Louis in the trade, but general manager Brian MacLellan said: “I don’t expect us to be that active” because of minimal salary-cap space.

The Capitals are eight deep on the blue line with the addition of Shattenkirk but will count on rookie Jakub Vrana and other untested players in case of injuries up front. Winger Andre Burakovsky is out until mid-to-late March with a hand injury and Sanford had been filling in for him.

___

9:15 a.m.

NHL trade deadline day is underway, with rental players expected to move over the next several hours.

Arizona Coyotes winger Radim Vrbata, Detroit Red Wings winger Thomas Vanek and Buffalo Sabres defensemen Dmitry Kulikov and Cody Franson are among the top pending free agents available ahead of the 3 p.m. EST deadline. Already the Montreal Canadiens got center Steve Ott from the Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks acquired winger Jannik Hansen from the Vancouver Canucks after midnight.

The defending Western Conference-champion Sharks are gearing up for another deep playoff run. They sent the Canucks prospect Nikolay Goldobin and a conditional fourth-round pick that becomes a first-rounder if they win the Stanley Cup. General manager Doug Wilson thinks Hansen is a perfect fit for San Jose’s style.