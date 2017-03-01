The one major issue Trump left out of his address to Congress

In his first address to Congress, President Trump on Tuesday night talked about his plans for immigration, enhanced vetting procedures and taking on “radical Islamic terrorism,” but he left one major national security issue out of his speech — cybersecurity.

In an interview on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” Wednesday, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, spoke about what Mr. Trump should have touched on.

“I didn’t hear anything about cyber security which I think is one of the most critical national security issues that we face right now,” McCaul said.

A month before the election last year, Mr. Trump laid out his plan to strengthen the government’s cybersecurity capabilities and he said he would make it an “immediately and top priority for my administration.” Trump said he would order a “thorough review of cyber defenses and weaknesses” and he said that cyber attacks from foreign governments including “China, Russia and North Korea constitute one of our most critical national security concerns.”

His comments came before the U.S. intelligence community concluded in a report released in early January that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign involving covert intelligence operations and overt propaganda to undermine faith in the U.S. election, disparage Hillary Clinton and help Mr. Trump’s election chances.

In late January, a White House official said that the president was supposed to sign an executive order on cybersecurity that was going to advise agency and department heads that they will be held accountable for cyber security, but the signing of the order was cancelled and has not yet taken place.