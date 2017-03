PERRYVILLE, Missouri (WDEF) – The storm front that is heading our way at noon spun off a devastating tornado south of St. Louis Tuesday night.

One person was killed when the twister crossed I 55 at Perryville, which is south of St. Louis, and hit neighborhoods.

The tornado in #Perryville picked up cars from a junk yard and threw them on I-55, knocked over semis as well. @kmov pic.twitter.com/BdsOrW1yXs — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) March 1, 2017

Linda Maguire linda.maguire.37 Facebook Casey Nolen KSDK @CaseyNolen More damage along I-55, cars blown onto interstate shutting it down #Perryville #tornado https://t.co/Ay1al4k3AO Twitter Jason Greer @greerjas House completely collapsed in Perryville https://t.co/nXwsuUpldG Twitter

KMOV.com