Trump rally takes Dow over 21,000 for the first time

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at over 21,00 points for the first time ever on Wednesday. It gained more than 300 points to close at 21,115.

The market has soared more than 15 percent since Donald Trump won the presidency. As Jim Axelrod reports, President Trump’s address to Congress deepened optimism that corporate earnings will continue to climb.

“The combination of proposals — corporate tax cuts, the loosening of regulations — is exactly what Wall Street wants to hear,” Axelrod told Scott Pelley on the “CBS Evening News.”

Watch the video above for more from Axelrod’s report, including why one investor says the market is like a voting machine.

