Trump's speech; Fact-check and memorable moments

Trump and truth
As President Donald Trump delivered his first address before a joint session of Congress, he made claims about the country and what’s changed since he was elected. We look at the facts, and some less-than-factual statements, made by Mr. Trump on everything from the economy and national debt, to the U.S. murder rate and spending in the Middle East.
Viewers’ choice
Our CBS News poll shows that viewers nationwide strongly approved of President Trump’s speech last night, with many Democrats joining Republicans in calling it “presidential” and positive in tone. Republicans and Independents described it as “unifying,” but Democrats were slower to come around on that measure.
Winning
Every so often, Will Rahn says, President Trump can come across as jarringly normal. Rahn argues that Mr. Trump’s speech to Congress was a success. He says the remarks were good and, on the Trump scale, well-delivered. Rahn says Mr. Trump hit the notes he needed to hit and came across as optimistic. So can he keep it up?
Wicked weather
At least three people have been killed and dozens of homes and businesses damaged by a violent storm system that spawned tornadoes in the Midwest. Some of the hardest hit areas area near Chicago and in southern Missouri.
Life expectancy
When it comes to measuring our quality of life, few metrics are more revealing — or universal — than how long people live. Recent changes in average life expectancy in America show a disturbing trend: The rich are living longer, while the poor are dying sooner. We look at why.
Taxpayer beware
IRS audits of individual tax returns have declined for five straight years, including for the kind of higher-income taxpayers who often get flagged. What’s behind the agency’s reduced vigilance, and what can taxpayers do to minimize the odds of getting audited?
