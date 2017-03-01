Trump's speech; Fact-check and memorable moments

Trump and truth

As President Donald Trump delivered his first address before a joint session of Congress, he made claims about the country and what’s changed since he was elected. We look at the facts, and some less-than-factual statements, made by Mr. Trump on everything from the economy and national debt, to the U.S. murder rate and spending in the Middle East.

Viewers’ choice

Our CBS News poll shows that viewers nationwide strongly approved of President Trump’s speech last night, with many Democrats joining Republicans in calling it “presidential” and positive in tone. Republicans and Independents described it as “unifying,” but Democrats were slower to come around on that measure.

Winning

Every so often, Will Rahn says, President Trump can come across as jarringly normal. Rahn argues that Mr. Trump’s speech to Congress was a success. He says the remarks were good and, on the Trump scale, well-delivered. Rahn says Mr. Trump hit the notes he needed to hit and came across as optimistic. So can he keep it up?

Wicked weather

At least three people have been killed and dozens of homes and businesses damaged by a violent storm system that spawned tornadoes in the Midwest. Some of the hardest hit areas area near Chicago and in southern Missouri.

Life expectancy

When it comes to measuring our quality of life, few metrics are more revealing — or universal — than how long people live. Recent changes in average life expectancy in America show a disturbing trend: The rich are living longer, while the poor are dying sooner. We look at why.

Taxpayer beware

IRS audits of individual tax returns have declined for five straight years, including for the kind of higher-income taxpayers who often get flagged. What’s behind the agency’s reduced vigilance, and what can taxpayers do to minimize the odds of getting audited?

More top news:

U.S.

FBI investigating Kansas bar shooting as hate crime

Man drank his own urine to survive 5 nights trapped in car

Uber CEO apologizes after being caught in argument with driver

World

Gun battle after Taliban suicide bomber targets police

Facing possible execution, alleged “LOL assassin” tearful at court

Ex-CIA agent granted partial clemency by Italy’s president

Politics

President’s joint address to Congress steers clear of attacks

Trump speech most memorable moment: Honoring SEAL’s widow

Iraq may be dropped from travel ban countries

Ex-Kentucky governor rips Trump in Dems’ response to speech

Business

Here’s how, and where, U.S. manufacturing is coming back

Kay Jewellers, parent company hit by sexual harassment claims

Health

Preschooler recovering from rare paralyzing condition

Science and tech

YouTube to launch live TV networks in coming months

Entertainment

The story behind media sensation “Gary from Chicago”