March 1, 2017, 8:17 AM | Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is apologizing again, this time for his own actions. In a memo to staff, Kalanick said he is ashamed of the way he acted in arguing with his Uber driver, who was angry about the price of rides. In just over a week, the company has been hit with sexual harassment claims, sued by a revial ride-sharing company, and had one of its top executives resign. Ben Tracy reports.