Video and damage from possible tornado in Nashville area

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Checking storm damage this morning in the Franklin, Brentwood and Cool Springs area with reports of a tornado touchdown.
___________
Just posted from Franklin on Facebook
____________
Jfro
@jfrojack
It turned into a monsoon of hail. Holy freaking scary storm. Got alert on my phone to take cover immediately and then one on the radio. Luckily my mom lives close by so we are here now waiting out the storm. #tornadic #tornadictennessee #tornadoes #tennesseeweather #nofilter
____________
WATCH: This is dramatic video from Brentwood as this powerful #tornado warned storm system raced through (credit: @jeremyteran) @NC5 pic.twitter.com/dJKyne3y7P
— Chris Conte (@NC5_ChrisConte) March 1, 2017
_____________
____________