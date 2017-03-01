Video and damage from possible tornado in Nashville area

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Checking storm damage this morning in the Franklin, Brentwood and Cool Springs area with reports of a tornado touchdown.

Just posted from Franklin on Facebook

Jfro

@jfrojack

It turned into a monsoon of hail. Holy freaking scary storm. Got alert on my phone to take cover immediately and then one on the radio. Luckily my mom lives close by so we are here now waiting out the storm. #tornadic #tornadictennessee #tornadoes #tennesseeweather #nofilter

WATCH: This is dramatic video from Brentwood as this powerful #tornado warned storm system raced through (credit: @jeremyteran) @NC5 pic.twitter.com/dJKyne3y7P — Chris Conte (@NC5_ChrisConte) March 1, 2017

dana mccreery @dmccreery what the WHAT #tornado #coolsprings Instagram Dave Oglesby @dpoglesby I think I found where the tornado went through. #tornadowarning Instagram Daniel Windsor @danielwindsor 2017 storm watch. We will build again. Those ports-potties never stood a chance. Instagram

