Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, March 1, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Strong Storms Wednesday Afternoon, Some Possibly Severe!

Today is Wednesday, March 1. This is Ash Wednesday, and March will come in like a lion !

Mainly dry, breezy, & very warm this morning with lows in the lower 60’s.

This Afternoon: More rain and strong thunderstorms expected, most likely for the afternoon, with highs in the low 70’s, plus a breezy South to Southwest wind around 20 miles per hour & gusting even higher. Some of these storms could be strong to severe as they push from the Northwest to Southeast.

After the cold front passes, drier and cooler weather returns tonight with lows back in the upper 30’s to around 40.

Tomorrow: More sunshine, breezy, and cooler weather for both Thursday and Friday with highs staying in the 50’s. A light freeze will be possible again by Saturday morning with lows around 30. The rest of the weekend is looking dry with a gradual warming trend.

Another cold front moving in for next week with another round of showers and storms possible late Monday or next Tuesday.

Keep the Storm Team 12 weather alert radios close by today !