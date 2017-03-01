Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, March 1, 2017

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) –  Strong Storms Wednesday Afternoon, Some Possibly Severe!

Today is Wednesday, March 1. This is Ash Wednesday, and March will come in like a lion !

Mainly dry, breezy, & very warm this morning with lows in the lower 60’s.

This Afternoon: More rain and  strong thunderstorms expected,  most likely for the afternoon, with highs in the low 70’s, plus a breezy South to Southwest wind around 20 miles per hour & gusting even higher.  Some of these storms could be strong to severe as they push from the Northwest to Southeast.

After the cold front passes,  drier and cooler weather returns tonight with lows back in the upper 30’s to around 40.

Tomorrow: More sunshine, breezy, and cooler weather for both Thursday and Friday with highs staying in the 50’s.  A light freeze will be possible again by Saturday morning with lows around 30.  The rest of the weekend is looking dry with a gradual warming trend.

Another cold front moving in for next week with another round of showers and storms possible late Monday or next Tuesday.

Keep the Storm Team 12 weather alert radios close by today !

 

Share:

Related Videos

8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Tennessee Aquarium opens new Lemur exhibit
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Locals tired of negativity in politics organize ‘March of Hope’
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department holds annual awards banquet
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • CajunAggie

    Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.

  • We2

    As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!

  • party-defender-slayer

    In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.

  • Pingback: Weather Update: Monday Night, February 13, 2017 – TN Wire.com()

More News»
News 12 Now