11-year-old Miami boy dies after collapsing at track practice

MIAMI — An 11-year-old boy died after collapsing while warming up for track practice at a Miami school.

The boy’s family identified him as Kaleb Harris, a student at Florida International Academy in Opa-locka, Florida, CBS Miami reports.

Parents and children involved in the charter school’s after-school track program at Northwestern Senior High were at the track when the Harris suddenly collapsed.

“911 was called and when we arrived he was unconscious and not breathing. CPR and life-saving efforts were made all the way to Jackson Memorial Hospitals’ pediatric unit,” said Captain Ignatius Carroll with Miami Fire Rescue. “At this time we do not know what happened and what caused him to collapse. Talking to some of the members out there, the family, they tell us he is quite healthy.”

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho expressed his sympathy for the family when he heard what had happened.

“No deeper pain than suffering loss of one’s child,” Carvalho tweeted. “Tonight, we mourn alongside the family of a boy who passed away following track practice.”

Harris’ cousin, India Jackson, said Kaleb was an exceptional child who had big hopes and dreams.

“My family would often joke with him about becoming a pastor one day,” said Jackson. “ He had a way of comforting people, no matter the situation.”

Jackson added that Kaleb always strove to do his best and often exceeded what was expected of him.