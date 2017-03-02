AG Jeff Sessions to answer questions on Russian ties

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is holding a news conference Thursday at 4 p.m., after consulting with Justice Department lawyers about his role in investigations into Russian contacts by Trump campaign associates.

Under increasing political pressure, Sessions said Thursday he’d recuse himself from investigations when it’s “appropriate.” And he also issued a statement saying he never met with Russian officials “to discuss issues of the campaign.”

While he was in Newport News, Virginia, on Thursday, President Trump told reporters he has “total” confidence in Sessions.

Should Sessions recuse himself, the acting deputy attorney general is Dana Boente, who was formerly the acting attorney general after Sally Yates was forced to resign over her comments about the president’s travel ban. This case, however, would likely be handled by Rod Rosenstein, once he’s confirmed as the new deputy attorney general.

During his confirmation, Sessions said he was unaware of any basis for recusing himself.

“If merely being a supporter of the President’s during the campaign warranted recusal from involvement in any matter involving him, then most typical presidential appointees would be unable to conduct their duties,” he told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sessions also told Justice Department reporters last week that “not every contact is improper,” and said he had not examined the contacts of other Trump campaign affiliates “in detail,” adding, “I would recuse myself on anything I should recuse myself on. That’s all I can tell you.”

Here’s our live blog of Sessions’ news conference: