Bradley Central Girls Earn Region Championship With Win Over Cumberland Co

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF) The Bradley Central girls won their region tournament championship on Thursday night beating Cumberland County 59-47 on their home floor.

Bearettes star guard Rhyne Howard picked up two fouls in the first quarter.

Halle Hughes quickly stepped up her game when Howard went to the bench with several big buckets right after Howard went to the bench.

Bradley Central led by only one at halftime, but they sailed to the win as Howard avoided further foul trouble in the final two quarters.

With the win, Bradley Central improved to 32-0 on the year.

The Bearettes will host Stewarts Creek in the state sectionals on Saturday night at 7pm.