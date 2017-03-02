Brand News: Can you find The Switch from Nintendo here tomorrow?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We’ve got another hot game console going on sale tonight at midnight.

The Nintendo Switch is a portable game system that can plug into your TV.

But finding one will be a lucky shot.

Pre-orders are sold out.

But Nintendo is holding back 2 million units for walk in customers on Friday.

But that’s Worldwide.

So can you find any in Chattanooga?

Best Buy is promising they will have some Switches at midnight at their Gunbarrel store.

The official line is “There will be limited quantities of the console available.”

Game Stop, No, don’t even try on Friday.

Target says they will have some on Friday, but check your local store (Gunbarrel told us they will have “a limited supply.”)

Walmart says they will have some on Friday, but aren’t giving any locations of where they will be.

Will there be lines at Best Buy tonight?

We’ll just have to wait and see.