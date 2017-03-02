Correction: Missing Teacher-Georgia story

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) – In a story March 1 about a search for a missing teacher’s remains, The Associated Press reported that the suspect in the teacher’s death was her former student. Ryan Duke attended Irwin County High at the same time Tara Grinstead taught there. A friend of Grinstead’s said after Duke’s arrest that she did not know whether she had taught him.

Search for Georgia teacher’s remains continue after 11 years

A search continues in south Georgia for the remains of a teacher who’s been missing for more than 11 years

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) – A search continues in south Georgia for the remains of a teacher who’s been missing for more than 11 years.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson tells multiple news outlets that investigators returned to a pecan farm Wednesday morning, searching for Tara Grinstead’s remains. Investigators dug through a wooded area Tuesday for Grinstead, who went missing from her Ocilla home in 2005.

Grinstead was a history teacher at Irwin County High School and three-time Miss Tifton. The suspect in her death, Ryan Alexander Duke, was a student at the school at the same time Grinstead taught there. He was arrested last week and charged with murder.

Details of investigators’ possible findings weren’t released. A judge issued a gag order Tuesday preventing law enforcement, potential witnesses, court personnel and family members from discussing the case.

The GBI declined to give the cause of Grinstead’s death.

