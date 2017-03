12 p.m. ET President Donald Trump is traveling to Newport News, Va., on Thursday afternoon to pitch his plans for a substantial increase in the defense budget.

He’ll speak aboard the U.S.S. Gerald Ford, a soon-to-be-commissioned Navy warship that cost almost $13 billion and faced delays in its construction. He will also tour the vessel.

Mr. Trump has proposed adding $54 billion to the Pentagon’s budget this year, an increase of approximately 10 percent.

