East Hamilton Beats Walker Valley to Win First Ever Region Title

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF) East Hamilton beat Walker Valley 63-57 on Thursday night at Cleveland’s Raider Arena to claim their first ever region championship.

The Hurricanes led by just four going to the fourth quarter, but they made the plays down the stretch and hit their free throws to seal the victory.

Justin Dozier basically put the game away with just over a minute to play.

He had a steal and layup that pushed the Hurricanes lead to nine points.

East Hamilton will now host Blackman in the state sectionals on Monday night, while Walker Valley will travel to Oakland.