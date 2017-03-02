East Ridge Running Back Traneil Moore Signs With Mars Hill College

One of the top high school football players in the Chattanooga area signed his college papers on Thursday.

East Ridge running back Traneil Moore is headed to Mars Hill College.

According to Pioneers head coach Tim James, Moore accounted for nearly 1,800 yards rushing and receiving this season.

And that’s after missing five games with a knee injury.

Moore was the state’s Mr. Football 3-A Back of the year his junior season after rushing for nearly 2,000 yards.

Now Moore is headed to a Division two college in Mars Hill that barely lost to the Chattanooga Mocs 44-34 in 2015.

Said Moore:”Really all of the colleges I had started pulling away after the injury. And then Mars Hill was like the only college that was really pushing to get me. And I feel like that will be the perfect college for me. Really excited to start college. I’m going to miss East Ridge, but I’m excited to get away from here.”