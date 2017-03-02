EPB reports power restored to most customers by Thursday morning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Electric Power Board reports that they have restored power to all but about a hundred customers as of Thursday morning.

The rest should be back online by midday.

About 5,500 people lost power for more than five minutes at some point on Wednesday after the storms.

The utility said they had about 3,000 still in the dark as of yesterday evening.

EPB officials say the smart grid prevented about 9,700 customers from experiencing an outage.

The latest outage map shows problems still on Signal Mountain, Red Bank, Sale Creek and Hixson.