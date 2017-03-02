Falling tree kills 2 men; one victim hailed as a hero

OTTAWA, Ill. – A second person has died from injuries sustained during Tuesday’s deadly tornado in Illinois, struck by the same falling tree that killed another resident.

DJ Johnson, 31, died a hero, his family members told CBS Chicago.

“He stepped in harm’s way to pull his partner away, so he would not get hurt,” said Johnson’s father, Donald.

The tornado was part of the massive system that produced 26 tornadoes and destroyed over 100 homes across five Midwestern states. Authorities say the tornado that struck Ottawa and Naplate, Illinois, was an EF-3 storm with wind speeds of up to 155 miles per hour.

As the storm whipped through Ottawa, Johnson and Toby Tuntland were rushing to reach shelter inside the home of Wayne Tuntland, Toby’s 76-year-old father.

Suddenly an enormous five-story tree fell toward the men. Johnson was struck by the tree as he pushed Tuntland to safety. Johnson was trapped underneath as neighbors tried to free him.

“He had a vague, vague pulse. He was very sheet-white,” Myriah Douglas said.

Crews eventually cut Johnson’s body free from the thick branches and rushed him to the hospital.

In the process of freeing him, emergency workers discovered Tuntland’s father. Wayne Tuntland was also in the yard and had been killed instantly by the falling tree. The massive tree Tuntland’s two cars as it slammed to the ground, CBS Chicago reported earlier.

Johnson died Wednesday, hours after the incident.

“They say time heals all, but it still hurts,” David Johnson says.

A fundraising page has been set up to pay for Johnson’s funeral expenses.