Former Rainsville Mayor becomes Alabama House majority leader

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Republicans in the House of Representatives have elected Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter of Rainsville as their new majority leader.

The Republican Caucus announced the decision Wednesday.

Ledbetter, a former Rainsville mayor, was elected to the Alabama House in 2014. Ledbetter in a statement said he was grateful for the confidence placed in him by the caucus. He is the first freshman to hold the position.

Rep. Connie Rowe of Jasper will serve as vice-chairwoman of the caucus. She is the first female to hold the position.

Ledbetter replaces former Majority Leader Micky Hammon of Decatur.

Hammon announced last week he was stepping down from the post. His decision came a week after he survived a no confidence vote.

