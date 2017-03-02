Former transportation secretary on Trump's call for infrastructure investment

March 2, 2017, 8:20 AM | In our Issues That Matter series, we take a closer look at what President Trump called America’s “crumbling” infrastructure. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives the country’s infrastructure a D+ grade. On Tuesday Mr. Trump called for a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure. Anthony Foxx, former secretary of transportation under the Obama administration, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss whether Mr. Trump’s plan is feasible.