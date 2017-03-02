| In our Issues That Matter series, we take a closer look at what President Trump called America’s “crumbling” infrastructure. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives the country’s infrastructure a D+ grade. On Tuesday Mr. Trump called for a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure. Anthony Foxx, former secretary of transportation under the Obama administration, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss whether Mr. Trump’s plan is feasible.
Former transportation secretary on Trump's call for infrastructure investment
0 Comments for this article