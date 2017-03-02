Former transportation secretary on Trump's call for infrastructure investment

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| In our Issues That Matter series, we take a closer look at what President Trump called America’s “crumbling” infrastructure. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives the country’s infrastructure a D+ grade. On Tuesday Mr. Trump called for a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure. Anthony Foxx, former secretary of transportation under the Obama administration, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss whether Mr. Trump’s plan is feasible.

Share:

Related Videos

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
EPB reports power restored to most customers by Thursday morning
Read More»
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Marion Co Edges Van Buren 50-47 to Win Region Title
Read More»
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Storm in Chattanooga causes damage and power outages
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now