DALLAS, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will look into a police shooting incident in northern Georgia.

A Dallas Police officer shot a suspect who is now in critical condition.

They were called to a report on shots fired and a man with a rifle.

The officer saw 26 year old Daron Holcombe with the rifle.

GBI investigators says he saw Holcombe point the rifle at him, so he shot him.

Only afterwards, did they find out he was holding a replica air rifle with scope.