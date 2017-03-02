Is Oprah Winfrey running for president? Gayle King answers

“CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King said Thursday that her close friend and media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, is “never” running for president. It comes after Winfrey’s comments on Bloomberg TV about a possible 2020 White House bid had the internet going crazy.

“I was in the audience that day and it was clearly a joke when she was playing with David [Rubenstein] because they have such a great rapport,” King said on “CBS This Morning. “But I also heard on the ‘Oprah Winfrey Show’ guys, over the years, you always have the right to change your mind. But I would bet my first, second born and any unborn children to come, that ain’t never happening.”

“Never?” asked CBS News’ Anthony Mason, who was sitting at the Studio 57 table with co-host Norah O’Donnell.

“Never,” King said.

“Never say never,” Mason said.

“I’ll say never on this one. Nevah. N-E-V-A-H. Nevah,” King responded.

On Wednesday, Rubenstein asked Winfrey on his new show: “Have you ever thought that – given the popularity you have, we haven’t broken the glass ceiling yet for women – that you could actually run for president and actually be elected?”

Winfrey told David Rubenstein on Bloomberg TV it’s not something she’d considered — until the 2016 election.

“I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough. Now, I’m thinking, ‘Oh,’” Winfrey said, as the audience laughed.

Despite cheers from the audience, Winfrey, who recently became a “60 Minutes” special correspondent, went on to say a potential run won’t happen.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP