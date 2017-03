CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man suspected of stealing utility trailers from a Cleveland church is behind bars in Catoosa County.

43-year-old Terry Hill has been charged with Theft Over $10,000.

Cleveland Police say at least five trailers were stolen from area churches. Three of them were stolen from Trinity Presbyterian Church. Those three were valued at more than $30,000.

One of the trailers has been recovered, but two are still missing from that church.