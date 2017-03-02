McCallie Beats MBA to Advance to State Championship Game

McCallie knocked off MBA 62-45 in the semifinals of the Division II AA state tournament on Thursday afternoon at Lipscomb University in Nashville.

The Blue Tornado led by just two at halftime, but they put the game away with a decisive fourth quarter when they outscored MBA 21-6 in the final period.

McCallie hit 86-percent of their shots in the fourth quarter.

Guard Junior Clay lit up the Big Red with 34-points, including 11 of 12 shooting from the foul line.

The Blue Tornado also worked their magic on defense with ten steals.

McCallie will now play Brentwood Academy for the state title on Saturday at 4pm est at Lipscomb.