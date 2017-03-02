Norris Innovative HS still investigating armed robbery

An armed robbery that happened behind the Norris Innovative High School is still an ongoing investigation.

The victim was walking with his girlfriend when they were approached by two men dressed in black pants and hoodies.

That was when police say the 17 year old suspect, Jose Juan Ramirez and another friend approached them.

It is not believed the suspects are students of the school and it’s believed the motive was robbery.

Dalton Police Spokesperson Bruce Frazier says, “as he was leaving campus, these two people basically walked up to them; told them to stop, tried to keep moving. One of them pulled out a gun; pointed at his head and stole a gold chain he was wearing around his neck. At that point he got away and ran back to the school.”

Ramirez is being treated as a ‘party to the crime.’