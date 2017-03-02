Patrick Stewart and Stephen Colbert spoof Obamacare repeal

Patrick Stewart and Stephen Colbert spoofed a theater classic while slamming President Donald Trump’s Obamacare repeal on the “Late Show” Wednesday night.

The two sported jackets and hats against a moonlit backdrop while playing Vladmir and Estragon in their own version of Samuel Beckett’s play “Waiting for Godot.” Colbert also wore a beard.

CBSN Colbert knocks President Trump for Sweden gaffe President Trump mentioned an incident in Sweden at a press conference, although he later clarified in a tweet that he was referring to immigrants…

Instead of wondering when Godot was coming, they talked about when the Obamacare replacement would arrive instead.

“Nothing to be done,” begins Stewart.

“Do you think a replacement will come?” responds Colbert.

“He said it would come,” says Stewart.

Watch below to see what Stewart and Colbert have to say about Trump’s Obamacare replacement — and the things that “he said.”

[embedded content]