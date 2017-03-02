Republicans pile on calls for Sessions' recusal

WASHINGTON — For weeks, Democrats have been calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from any Justice Department investigation involving the Trump campaign.

On Thursday, dozens of Republicans concluded the same thing, reports CBS News congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes.

“I do think he should recuse himself,” said Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah, chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

“I would recuse myself if I were in his shoes right now,” said Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent.

The calls came after reports that Sessions met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. twice during the campaign. Sessions also did not disclose those meetings in his January confirmation hearing.

Democratic leaders in the House and Senate went further, calling on Sessions to resign after 22 days on the job.

“The ‘top cop’ in our country lied under oath,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

“There is something very inappropriate to dramatically mislead Congress,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

