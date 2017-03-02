Sessions and Russia, Vatican “stonewalling” and Syrian war crimes

“Nothing misleading”

When asked in his confirmation hearing whether anyone associated with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign had communicated with Russian officials, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he wasn’t aware of any such “activities.” But he did meet Russians, sources confirm. His office insists it was in his capacity as a Senator, not a Trump surrogate, but some former colleagues are calling on him to step aside.

Vatican “stonewalling”

A founding member of a three-year-old commission set up by Pope Francis to protect minors from sexual abuse in the Catholic Church has quit, accusing the Vatican of “stonewalling” the commission. It’s a very public blow to the Vatican on a very sensitive issue, and at the center of it all is a victim of sex abuse who says there’s cultural resistance to change in the church.

International intrigue

President Trump’s speech to Congress left diplomats and allies wondering exactly how he views America’s role in the world. He didn’t mention the U.S. troops in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. He left unexplained his expanded fight against al Qaeda in Yemen. and didn’t elaborate on calls for a new relationship with Russia. Our NATO allies aren’t sure what to make of it all.

War crimes

A day after Russia and China yet again wielded their veto power to block a United Nations resolution mean to punish Syria for using chemical weapons against its own people, a U.N. commission has presented a report claiming clear evidence of deliberate targeting of civilians by Bashar Assad’s regime — and his Russian partners — in the brutal battle for eastern Aleppo.

Community support

An undocumented immigrant whose arrest pushed an Illinois town to the center of the national immigration debate has been freed from a detention center. Juan Carlos Hernandez Pacheco was released on $3,000 bond. His detention brought an outcry from residents and officials — many of them supporters of President Trump.

Secondary impact

If you filed a car accident claim with your insurer recently, prepare for another dent — to your pocketbook. Industry data show auto insurance premiums in some states can soar more than 60 percent after a single accident. So how big a financial hit should drivers around the U.S. expect after a crash?

“Turkey dogs”

Golden Retrievers are the third most popular dog breed in America, but in Turkey, hundreds of the pups can be found living on the streets. An organization in Istanbul is working hard to find the famously playful pooches happy new homes in the U.S. We follow their journey to the promised land.

More top news:

U.S.

White supremacist-linked posters on UMass campus cause concern

Texas authorities investigating Baylor sexual assault allegations

DREAMer arrested in Miss. after speaking about immigration issues

Eastern U.S. braces for storm system that pummeled Midwest

World

Estonia, backed by U.S. tanks, sends clear signal to aggressive Putin

Tiny critter forces 4-hour delay of London-San Francisco flight

Ancient palace reportedly found hidden under shrine destroyed by ISIS

Politics

Trump’s aides told to preserve Russia-related materials

Senators cast doubt on “success” of deadly Yemen raid

34 years later, Nevada lawmakers revisit Equal Rights Amendment

Ballot selfies come closer to reality in another state

Business

What Trump can learn from Reagan on tax reform

LuLaRoe’s business is booming, but some sellers are fuming

Health

Study seeks answers to the “orgasm gap”

More evidence ties obesity to certain cancers

Science and tech

Tiny filaments found in rock might be oldest known fossils

Why a patchy bit of old mold sold for more than $14,000

Entertainment

Academy says PwC accountants won’t work Oscars again after flub