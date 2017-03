Golden Retrievers are the third most popular dog breed in America, but in Turkey, hundreds of the pups can be found living on the streets. An organization in Istanbul is trying to find the Golden Retrievers new homes in the U.S. Fifteen states have taken in the so-called “Turkey dogs” over the last two years.

