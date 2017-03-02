Tennessee State Parks to Host Statewide Hikes to Celebrate Spring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee’s 56 State Parks are hosting free guided hikes statewide on Saturday, March 18 to celebrate the coming of spring and the bounty of recreation opportunities state parks offer.

Park staff – who can speak to the natural, cultural and historical treasures that all Tennessee State Parks have to offer – will guide free hikes throughout the day. From the cypress swamps of the Mississippi River in West Tennessee to the rugged ridge tops and waterfalls in the middle of the state to the majestic mountains in the East, every park showcases a unique piece of Tennessee’s outdoor beauty.

“For 80 years our state park system has created outdoor adventures and recreational opportunities for all Tennesseans,” said Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Conservation Brock Hill. “We are always excited to highlight our state’s beauty and special stories.”

The wide selection of events across the state ensures that everyone can find a hike suitable for them. Hikes will range in distance, degree of skill, accessibility, and time of day in an effort to accommodate the needs of anyone who seeks to enjoy a day outdoors. Planned activities along the trails include wildlife viewing, spring clean-ups, scavenger hunts, historical interpretive programs and more.

For a full list of all planned hikes for March 18, visit http://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/spring-hike/#/?holiday=spring-hike. You can share your photos with Tennessee State Parks on social media using the hashtag #spinghikeTN.