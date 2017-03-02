Titans Sign QB Matt Cassel to Contract Extension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Matt Cassel a week before he was set to hit free agency.

The Titans announced the deal on Thursday. Cassel is expected to help the Titans during the offseason program while Marcus Mariota recovers from a broken right lower leg.

The 12-year veteran played four games for Tennessee last season and started the regular season finale, a 24-17 win over Houston. He was 30 of 51 for 284 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

For his career, Cassel has started 80 of his 108 games and has thrown for 17,287 yards with 103 touchdowns in his career. A seventh-round pick by New England in 2008, Cassel has played with Kansas City, Minnesota, Buffalo and Dallas.

